IAEA reports strikes on Iranian facilities, no radiation risk detected

Vienna, March 28 (IANS) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Saturday that Iran had reported new strikes on key facilities, including the heavy water production plant at Khondab. The agency noted that there is no radiation risk from the strike, as the installation contains no declared nuclear material.

Taking to social media platform X, the agency announced: “IAEA informed by Iran that the heavy water production plant at Khondab was also hit today. No radiation risk seen as installation contains no declared nuclear material.”

Separately, Iran reported that the Khuzestan Steel Production Factory, an industrial facility using sealed radioactive sources—Cobalt-60 (Co‑60) and Cesium-137 (Cs‑137)—for industrial gauging, was also targeted. Authorities said there was no off-site radiation release and the facility remains under normal operations.

Earlier on Friday, the IAEA had raised alarms over military activity near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, marking the third such strike in 10 days.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi warned that any damage to a nuclear reactor could trigger a major radiological incident. While the operating reactor at Bushehr was reportedly undamaged and no radiation leak occurred, the incidents have sparked international concern over safety and nuclear security.

Grossi reiterated calls for maximum restraint by all parties to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident.

The IAEA continues to monitor the situation closely, coordinating with Iranian authorities to verify safety measures and ensure that all nuclear materials remain secure.

These latest strikes highlight the growing risks to nuclear and industrial facilities in regions affected by military tensions. While both the Khondab heavy water plant and the Khuzestan Steel Factory remain safe, experts caution that repeated targeting of facilities with radioactive materials could have severe consequences if not carefully managed.

Authorities continue to urge local and international stakeholders to maintain strict safety measures to prevent any accidental release of hazardous materials.

--IANS

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