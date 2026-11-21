Alappuzha Nov 21 (IANS) Former Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, who has returned to active legal practice after stepping down from the gubernatorial post, said on Saturday that he will continue to remain in politics as well, making it clear that his return to the courtroom does not mean an exit from public life.

"My passion is my profession. After stepping down as Governor, I wanted just one year as a cooling-off period. Now that is over, and I am back in my profession. I would also like to point out that I will always be in politics too," Pillai told IANS on Saturday during a break in the proceedings at the Alappuzha Sessions Court, where he is appearing for a client of his.

Pillai, who served as Governor of Mizoram and Goa, said he was now returning to legal practice full time after completing the one-year break he had decided to take following his gubernatorial tenure.

Interestingly, his return to the courtroom had begun earlier this month when he appeared for a former MLA before a court in the state capital in connection with a case relating to the 2015 Assembly ruckus.

"That was my first day in my profession. But there was no cross-examination on that day. Friday was actually my first full day back in the profession, and from now on, I will be full-time in my profession," he said.

On Friday, Pillai appeared for his client before the Alappuzha Sessions Court.

His appearance marked a significant return to the courtroom after years spent in a constitutional position.

Pillai said his decision to return to legal practice was driven by his longstanding attachment to the profession and that the one-year break after leaving the Governor's office was all that he had intended.

His return also brings together two aspects of his public life, and he says he has no intention of giving up law and politics.

A former Kerala BJP president, Pillai has been an active figure in state politics for decades.

He later served as Governor of Mizoram and Goa before completing his gubernatorial assignment.

--IANS

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