October 05, 2026 4:40 PM हिंदी

‘I think about what they are thinking’: Abhishek Sharma reveals how he prepares for bowlers

‘I think about what they are thinking’: Abhishek Sharma reveals how he prepares for bowlers

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Abhishek Sharma has revealed that his preparation for international cricket increasingly involves trying to anticipate the plans of opposing bowlers, with the India opener using video analysis and hypothetical match-ups to prepare for the challenges posed by world-class attacks.

Speaking ahead of India’s new home season against the West Indies, Abhishek explained that his aggressive batting is accompanied by detailed planning designed to ensure he is ready when bowlers refuse to give him his preferred scoring options.

“It’s not like I just go and hit. I know there are world-class bowlers, world-class teams ahead, and they won’t give away easy runs, and they won’t easily let me hit the shots I want to play. But as a player, I feel this is my responsibility, that I think about what they are thinking,” Abhishek said on JioStar.

The left-hander said he has recently been working with his video analyst by reversing the perspective and imagining himself as part of the opposition trying to devise a plan against him.

“Recently, I’ve been talking with my video analyst that, ‘If you were in the other team, probably, just imagine you’ve been working with the Afghanistan team right now, then what plans would you keep for me as a bowler?’ So, I asked him that, took videos from him. So, I keep preparing myself, that they won’t bowl where I want. I will have to make some adjustments. They are not going to give you easy runs. So, I prepare myself like that,” he added.

Abhishek, one of the prominent performers in India’s recent Asian Games triumph, will once again be expected to provide aggression at the top of the order.

--IANS

vi/

LATEST NEWS

Oil market risks rising as inventories shrink, Hormuz reopening crucial: Saudi Aramco CEO

Oil market risks rising as inventories shrink, Hormuz reopening crucial: Saudi Aramco CEO

Arijit Singh to embark on nationwide tour starting January 2027 celebrating his 20 years in music

Arijit Singh to embark on nationwide tour starting January 2027 celebrating his 20 years in music

‘Great opportunity for Zimbabwe’ – Ngarava embraces trial by fire for 2027 Men’s ODI WC

‘Great opportunity for Zimbabwe’ – Ngarava embraces trial by fire for 2027 Men’s ODI WC

Madhur Bhandarkar ‘soaks in the soul’ of Kolkata as he enjoys Kulhad chai and street food

Madhur Bhandarkar ‘soaks in the soul’ of Kolkata as he enjoys Kulhad chai and street food

Digvijay Pratap Singh overcomes emotional week to clinch ITF M15 title in Baku

Digvijay Pratap Singh overcomes emotional week to clinch ITF M15 title in Baku

Around 500 schools in France to remain shut or partially closed amid student protests (File Image)

Around 500 schools in France to remain shut or partially closed amid student protests

2026 Nobel in Medicine goes to trio for optogenetics that shows how brain shape memories, feelings

2026 Nobel in Medicine goes to trio for optogenetics that shows how brain shape memories, feelings

‘Create fear among criminals’: SC tells Delhi Police in suo motu case on recent rape incidents

‘Create fear among criminals’: SC tells Delhi Police in suo motu case on recent rape incidents

Abdominal strain may rule out Green from Australia’s first Test against South Africa

Abdominal strain may rule out Green from Australia’s first Test against South Africa

Messi's swansong arrives as Argentina ready to bid farewell to legend

Messi's swansong arrives as Argentina ready to bid farewell to legend