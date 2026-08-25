I take one target at a time, says India’s first Olympic skeet shooter Mairaj Ahmad Khan

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) At 51, Mairaj Ahmad Khan still approaches shooting with the same mindset that has supported his long career in India: staying focused on the present, working hard, and taking each target as it comes.

“I never go in the future. I always stay in the present. I take one day at a time. I take one target at a time. This is my longevity secret,” Mairaj said.

His journey started in the under-12 category as a three-position rifle shooter, influenced by the firearms he was exposed to during his childhood. After taking a break to concentrate on studies and cricket, he resumed shooting in 1994 as a shotgun competitor before focusing on skeet from 2000.

Mairaj became a pioneer for Indian skeet by being the first shooter from the country to qualify for the Olympics. He made his Olympic debut at Rio 2016 and participated again at Tokyo 2020, which was held in 2021.

He also made history as the first Indian skeet shooter to win a World Cup medal, securing silver at the 2016 ISSF World Shooting Championships in Rio. He further achieved a milestone in 2022 by earning India’s first individual ISSF World Cup gold in men’s skeet.

That victory in 2022 was especially meaningful because Mairaj had almost decided to leave the sport. The passing of his father, the pandemic, and the loss of sponsorship support made it challenging to keep going.

“I realised that maybe this is the time to say thank you to the sport,” he recalled. But the competitive fire remained. He returned by investing his own money and won World Cup gold in Korea, proving that he still had what it took.

Though he missed Paris 2024, Mairaj is already aiming for Los Angeles 2028.

“I didn’t qualify for Paris, but I never give up and I’m focussing more towards LA. Maybe the ultimate dream comes true in LA only, you never know,” he said.

With another Asian Games approaching, Mairaj still refuses to make predictions. His approach remains the same: focus on the first target, stay fully present, and dedicate himself entirely to the moment.

“My goal is always one target at a time. I can’t tell you that I will shoot a gold medal or I will shoot a silver medal. Whatever comes, you have to accept and move on. I will give my best. That’s my ability. That’s my hard work.”

With over thirty years in the sport, two Olympic appearances, and a historic World Cup gold, Mairaj Ahmad Khan continues his pursuit, aiming for the perfect shot, one target at a time.

--IANS

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