Indian missions abroad celebrate Hindi Diwas with literary gatherings and poetry recitations

Houston, Sep 14 (IANS) Indian missions across the world on Monday hosted literary gatherings and events on the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2026. The Consulate General of India in Houston held an event celebrating the Hindi language which was attended by Minister of Housing, Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal.

“On the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2026, the Consulate General of India, Houston, in collaboration with the International Hindi Association – Houston Chapter, hosted a beautiful Sahityik Milan (Literary Gathering) celebrating the richness, inclusivity, and vibrancy of the Hindi language,” the Consulate stated on X on Monday.

“The event was graced by Hon’ble Minister Shri Manohar Lal, whose presence and inspiring words energized and motivated the Hindi loving community across the region. CGI Houston extends its sincere appreciation to all Hindi enthusiasts, volunteers, and partner organizations whose dedication made the celebration truly special,” it added.

The Embassy of India in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday celebrated Hindi Diwas in association with Indian schools in Abu Dhabi, featuring poetry recitations and essay competitions.

“Embassy, in association with Indian schools in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, celebrated 'Hindi Diwas 2026'. The event featured poetry recitations, essay competitions and a 'Hindi quiz'. Teachers and students were also felicitated, celebrating the beauty and creativity of Hindi,” the Indian Embassy in the UAE stated on X.

The Embassy of India in Bahrain also celebrated the Hindi Day through poetry recitations, skits, dance performances and participation in a Hindi quiz.

“Hindi Day was celebrated at the Embassy of India, Bahrain, with Embassy family coming together to celebrate the richness and relevance of Hindi through poetry recitations, skits, dance performances and participation in a Hindi Quiz, highlighting the language’s enduring significance, H.E. Ambassador delivered his address in Hindi and felicitated the participants during the event, encouraging the celebration and promotion of Hindi and its rich linguistic heritage,” the Embassy stated on X.

The Embassy noted that the 18th BRICS Summit was also promoted during the event, highlighting India’s leadership and commitment to strengthening cooperation among BRICS nations.

–IANS

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