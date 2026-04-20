I-PAC under scrutiny amid ED probe, faces key test ahead of Bengal polls

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) The top leadership of political consultancy firm I-PAC is currently under scrutiny in an alleged money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), triggering conflicting claims over its role as an adviser to West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress just days ahead of a high-stakes Assembly election.

In less than seven years of association, I-PAC’s presence has become deeply embedded in Trinamool operations. From the “Didi Ke Bolo” outreach platform to “Duare Sarkar” (government at the doorstep), several initiatives have been linked to the organisation.

“Many of Trinamool’s own ideas and activities are being hijacked by them,” a party leader alleged, claiming that Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee -- the face of the party’s public outreach -- is at times “misled” by what he described as the “corporatisation of the party”.

Describing it as a “third force” in the state, former Union Culture Ministry Secretary Jawhar Sircar said in a recent Facebook post: “I-PAC is a professional body engaged by the Trinamool and its ramifications go far beyond a consulting agency. They have positions at every level in West Bengal -- in block offices, panchayats, Assembly constituencies, parliamentary constituencies, and districts. There is a parallel I-PAC setup.”

Sircar, a former Rajya Sabha member of the Trinamool, had resigned in September 2024, citing concerns over governance issues and political corruption across party lines.

I-PAC’s election strategies, built on data-driven campaigns and grassroots mobilisation, have supported political players across India’s spectrum. The organisation blends technology, youth engagement, and disruptive tactics -- a mix that has delivered both electoral success and controversy.

Both Trinamool leaders and Sircar have pointed to the consultant’s alleged presence across governance and organisational structures. “It’s like a shadowy figure,” Sircar wrote, adding: “It’s a heavily paid organisation, so the money is coming from somewhere. I don’t know where.”

I-PAC’s services are widely believed to be expensive, though the exact costs remain closely guarded.

The group began in 2013 as Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG), founded by professionals including Prashant Kishor, Pratik Jain, Rishi Raj Singh, and Vinesh Chandel. It first gained prominence during then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 national campaign, pioneering field-based electioneering with door-to-door surveys, data analytics, and social media outreach that contributed to a majority victory.

Popular campaign lines such as “Abki Bar, Modi Sarkar” and “Chai Pe Charcha” are widely attributed to the group’s early strategy efforts, alongside innovations such as 3D rallies and intensive social media campaigns.

The firm later rebranded as the Indian Political Action Committee, attracting IIT graduates and other tech-savvy professionals, largely in the 25–28 age group. Its strength lay in extensive ground networks collecting granular voter data on issues such as healthcare and employment, complemented by digital insights.

This bottom-up model, in contrast to traditional top-down party strategies, enabled targeted campaigning and earned I-PAC a reputation as a “kingmaker”.

In Bihar (2015), Nitish Kumar’s alliance secured victory with a seven-point agenda shaped through engagements in over 42,000 villages, reaching nearly four crore people. In Punjab (2017), the Congress under Captain Amarinder Singh returned to power through multiple campaign formats.

The organisation also played a role in the YSRCP’s victory in Andhra Pradesh (2019), AAP’s win in Delhi (2020), and the Trinamool Congress' performance in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. In 2022, the M. K. Stalin-led DMK secured a decisive mandate in Tamil Nadu.

However, not all campaigns proved successful. Uttar Pradesh (2017) was a setback despite Rahul Gandhi’s extensive outreach campaign. In Andhra Pradesh (2024), the YSRCP suffered a heavy defeat, following which criticisms emerged over alleged flawed surveys, aggressive social media strategies, and distancing of leadership from Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Similarly, Trinamool Congress’s expansion efforts outside West Bengal yielded limited results in states such as Tripura, Meghalaya, and Goa.

Critics have also pointed to Prashant Kishor's political setback in Bihar last year, raising questions over his current effectiveness in active politics.

Amid the ongoing probe, the Trinamool Congress has alleged “intimidation” through central agencies, with Mamata Banerjee assuring support for affected I-PAC staff. The BJP, on the other hand, has termed I-PAC a “slush-money front”.

The organisation’s immediate future now hinges on the outcome of legal proceedings as well as electoral performance, with the West Bengal results likely to be a key test.

--IANS

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