I love India, I love Modi: Trump's message signals possible India visit

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) A message from US President Donald Trump expressing admiration for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was read out at the India Today Conclave 2026 by American far-Right activist and Trump loyalist Laura Loomer on Saturday.

In the message, the US President reportedly conveyed his affection for India and hinted that he plans to visit the country again in the near future.

Loomer, known for her controversial remarks and strong support for President Trump, told the audience that she had spoken to the US President shortly before appearing on stage. She then read out what she described as Trump’s message to the people of India.

“I spoke to President Trump on the phone about an hour ago. I will read you exactly what he said to me. He said, ‘I love India, please let them know that I love Modi, I love Indian people. Prime Minister Modi is a fantastic leader and a good friend of mine. Please let the people of India know that I will come to India someday soon for another visit’,” Loomer said.

Her remarks drew attention at the conclave, where global political issues and international relations were among the key topics discussed. Loomer also reiterated that President Trump considers PM Modi a close friend and praised the strong relationship between the two leaders.

President Trump and PM Modi have shared a high-profile political partnership over the years, highlighted by large public events and diplomatic engagements.

One of the most notable moments came during President Trump’s visit to India in 2020, when he attended the massive “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad alongside PM Modi, addressing tens of thousands of supporters at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The two leaders have frequently praised each other publicly, emphasising cooperation in areas such as trade, defence, and strategic partnerships between the United States and India.

Loomer, a prominent voice within President Trump’s political support base, has often been associated with the MAGA movement and has gained attention for her outspoken views on immigration and international politics.

Her reading of President Trump’s message at the India Today Conclave has once again spotlighted the close personal rapport between the US President and PM Modi, while also raising expectations about a possible future visit by Trump to India.

--IANS

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