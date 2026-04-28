April 28, 2026 8:21 PM हिंदी

'I lived all my dreams': John Stones confirms Man City exit at end of season

John Stones confirms his exit from Manchester City at the end of season. Photo credit: Man City/X

Manchester, April 28 (IANS) English football club Manchester City has been dealt another blow after captain Bernando Silva's exit, as their key defender John Stones has also confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the summer. The 31-year-old will depart as a free agent at the end of the season after 10 years at the Etihad Stadium.

Having joined City in 2016, where England's premier footballer became Pep Guardiola’s second signing, Stones has gone on to make 293 appearances for the club.

To date, Stones has helped City win 19 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, two FA Cup triumphs, five Carabao Cup successes, three Community Shields, a FIFA Club World Cup, and a UEFA Super Cup winner’s medal.

Stones was a key part of the team that won the treble in 2023, starting both the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Stones announced his exit through an emotional video on Instagram, where he thanked the fans and the club for the support throughout his stay.

"It has been my home for the past 10 years, and it will be my home for the rest of my life. It has been a rollercoaster in many ways. I came as a kid and now leaving as a man - becoming a father, a husband and, on the pitch, a very fulfilled player," He said in a video on Instagram.

"I lived all my dreams out and lifted all the things that I came here to achieve. At the start of my career here, I never would have thought I would be in this position. Firstly, to achieve everything but to have the love, the bond with everyone. Every dream has been smashed out of the park," he added.

Meanwhile, the City has welcomed his exit decision and said that the club will give the defender a fitting tribute and farewell.

--IANS

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