‘I expect big players to stand up in big games’: Hesson backs Babar, Fakhar ahead of tri-series final vs SL

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson expects senior batters Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam to rise to the occasion when the hosts face Sri Lanka in the tri-series final in Lahore on Saturday, as the team looks to turn its winning momentum into a statement of intent ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan have secured their place in the title clash with three consecutive victories, but the performances of their top-order batters remain a concern. Neither Fakhar nor Babar has registered a half-century in the tournament despite featuring in every match, while no Pakistan batter figures among the competition’s five leading run-scorers.

Hesson, however, believes the team’s ability to win without significant contributions from some of its established names reflects its growing strength and leaves room for improvement heading into the final.

“You are talking about two of the greatest players in Pakistan’s history in the top three (Fakhar and Babar). I expect big players to stand up in big games,” Hesson said, as quoted by the ICC.

The coach is confident that the pressure of a final could provide the ideal setting for Pakistan’s experienced batters to rediscover their form. With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, consistent contributions from the top order will be crucial to the team’s ambitions in the 50-over format.

“The fact that we have been able to achieve the wins that we have without the top order performing as well as we know they are capable of is a good sign. A couple of our key players are searching for that match-winning performance and there’s no better place to do it than in a final,” he stated.

Pakistan’s progress under Hesson has offered encouragement ahead of the global tournament, with the coach overseeing 12 victories in 19 ODIs since taking charge last year. The team’s recent results include series wins against Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa, providing a foundation for its preparations for the World Cup.

Despite the positive run, Hesson believes Pakistan still have another level to reach. Their three successive wins in the ongoing tri-series have come without the team delivering a complete performance, leaving the coach hopeful that the best is yet to come.

“It’s been a pretty good couple of weeks. We have played some decent cricket without being perfect. To get three wins in a row without contributions from a few of our key players is a good sign. I still don’t think we have played our best game yet. Hopefully, we are saving that for the final,” he added.

--IANS

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