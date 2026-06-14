'I can't explain this feeling': Juairiya Ferdous after match-winning fifty vs Netherlands

Birmingham, June 14 (IANS) Bangladesh opener Juairiya Ferdous described her match-winning half-century against the Netherlands as a special moment after helping her side begin their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a six-wicket victory at Edgbaston on Sunday.

The 20-year-old opener was named Player of the Match after scoring a brilliant 50 off 33 balls, an innings that included seven fours and two sixes. Her aggressive knock laid the foundation for Bangladesh's successful chase of 140, which they completed in 19.1 overs.

Making her Women's T20 World Cup debut, Juairiya said she was determined to make full use of the powerplay on a batting-friendly surface.

"It's my first World Cup. First match today. The pitch was very flat, and the target was 140. Opening batters have to use the powerplay fully, so I tried my best," Juairiya said after receiving the Player of the Match award.

Bangladesh made a cautious start to the chase before Juairiya shifted gears, taking the attack to the Dutch bowlers and helping her side seize control of the contest. Her fifty came off just 32 deliveries and put Bangladesh firmly on course for victory.

The young batter admitted she was overwhelmed after reaching the milestone in such an important match.

"I can't explain this feeling. It's a big achievement for me and my team," she said.

Juairiya also acknowledged the role played by her teammates, coaches and support staff in helping her develop into a key member of the Bangladesh side.

"All the officials, all the players, my captain and the coaches have always supported me and believed in me," she added.

Her innings proved to be the difference between the two sides as Bangladesh overcame a brief middle-order wobble before Sharmin Akhter and Shorna Akter completed the chase. The victory gave Bangladesh a winning start to their World Cup campaign, with Juairiya's memorable debut emerging as one of the highlights of the day.

--IANS

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