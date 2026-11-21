Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he could not live without challenges and that overcoming difficulties and limiting beliefs was essential for the progress of both individuals and the nation.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, in West Midnapore district, the Prime Minister said that “limiting beliefs” were the biggest obstacles to the progress of both individuals and the nation.

“Unless you learn to challenge the challenges, the desired progress will never be achieved. Personally, I am a person who cannot survive without challenging the challenges. At the same time, limiting belief is the greatest hurdle for the progress of the nation and an individual. For a long time, the progress of the nation had been restricted by the fear of challenging the challenges and limiting beliefs. But during the last few years, India has gone much beyond those limitations,” PM Modi said.

Recalling India's early struggles with poverty, the Prime Minister said there was once a widespread belief that poverty was an unavoidable reality and that the country would never be able to overcome it.

“There was a belief that the nation would never emerge out of that poverty. But that thought no more exists. No one dared to fix this in the past. I said from the Red Fort that toilets will be built for the poor. We have taken ‘Power to Empower’. The World Bank report has come. It says India has brought 500 million people out of poverty. We have broken the limits. India had progressed from bullock carts to bullet trains in the last 75 years and IIT-Kharagpur had been the witness to all such changes,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also cited the transformation of India's space research programme, saying restrictions on the entry of talented young people into the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had earlier prevented the country from fully utilising its potential.

“Entry to ISRO was limited. There were many restrictions. But later we opened the door for eligible talented youths. And now the world is acknowledging India’s progress in space research,” he said.

Referring to the semiconductor sector, the PM said India had overcome several obstacles to establish its capabilities in the strategically important industry.

“A company was shown the red flag and driven out 50 years back. Many said it was too late. But I chose not to quit. I started a semiconductor facility in just four years,” he said.

The Prime Minister said IIT-Kharagpur would play a leading role in India's efforts to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

“The next two decades are very important for the students here. If the country faces any problem, they will be the ones who can come forward to solve it. That is why your aim should be Nation First,” PM Modi added.

--IANS

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