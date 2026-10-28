October 28, 2026 6:14 PM हिंदी

Hyundai Motor India's Q2 profit falls 24 pc to Rs 1,196 crore

Hyundai Motor India's Q2 profit falls 24 pc to Rs 1,196 crore

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India Limited on Wednesday reported a 23.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY27), as margin pressures weighed on earnings despite a strong increase in revenue.

The automaker posted a net profit of Rs 1,196 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, compared with Rs 1,572 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 18.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 20,696 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 17,460 crore reported a year earlier.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 18.7 per cent to Rs 1,974 crore from Rs 2,428 crore in the year-ago period.

As a result, EBITDA margin contracted to 9.5 per cent from 13.9 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of Hyundai Motor India gained on investor optimism. The stock was trading at Rs 1,898.20 on the BSE, up Rs 44.20, or 2.38 per cent.

Commenting on the Company’s results, Tarun Garg, Managing

Director & Chief Executive Officer saidthat the quarter was a milestone quarter

for HMIL, marked by record volumes and quarterly revenue exceeding

Rs 20,000 crore for the first time since our inception.

"However, elevated commodity costs weighed on the quarter’s profitability. Looking ahead, we see H2 as a period of accelerated momentum for us," Garg noted.

"Launch of Bayon marks the onset of our golden product cycle. We are also fully geared up for the launch of dedicated mass market EV in Q4 FY27. While macro-economic uncertainties and cost pressures persist, we remain focused on strengthening our leadership across key segments, delivering sustainable growth and profitability,” he mentioned.

The auto maker said that export witnessed growth of 4 per cent YoY and a strong sequential growth of 38 per cent, despite geo-political challenges.

--IANS

pk

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