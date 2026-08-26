‘Humari Radha’ Akshay Mhatre reveals how he is keeping his father’s Raksha Bandhan tradition alive

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Akshay Mhatre, who plays Girdhar in “Humari Radha,” has opened up about his special Raksha Bandhan tradition and how he continues to follow a practice started by his father.

Although Akshay does not have a biological sister, he shares a close bond with his Rakhi sisters. For him, the festival has always been about celebrating relationships built on love, affection and cherished memories. He revealed that his father did not have a biological sister either. While growing up, girls from their neighbourhood would tie Rakhi on his wrist, and those bonds remained special to him over the years. Inspired by his father’s experience, Akshay chose to continue the same tradition with his own Rakhi sisters.

Speaking about his Raksha Bandhan celebrations, Akshay told IANS, “What makes Raksha Bandhan special for me is that it has always been about the relationships we choose to cherish. Today, I have my own Rakhi sisters, and celebrating with them feels like a beautiful continuation of something my father began.”

“Earlier, my father would help me pick their gifts, and now my wife has happily taken over that responsibility. I still remember gifting them silver jewellery a few years ago, they absolutely loved it. For me, that’s the beauty of Raksha Bandhan; some traditions become meaningful because of the love and memories attached to them, and I’m happy to keep this one going.”

Raksha Bandhan will be observed on Friday, August 28, 2026. The festival, popularly known as Rakhi, is celebrated annually during the full moon day, or Purnima, in the Hindu month of Shravana. The occasion celebrates the special bond of love, affection and protection shared between siblings.

Meanwhile, Akshay Mhatre’s show “Humari Radha” is gearing up for an emotional twist as Radha’s growing suspicions about Girdhar, played by Akshay, begin to create doubts about their relationship. It remains to be seen whether her concerns will eventually lead her to discover the truth about Girdhar and Shanaya, portrayed by Vaidehi Nayar. The show airs daily on Anmol TV.

--IANS

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