‘Humari Radha’ actor Akshay Mhatre’s Navratri memory: Experiencing Vadodara’s famous Garba night with wife Shrenu

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actor Akshay Mhatre, who stars in the show ‘Humari Radha’, has recalled a cherished Navratri memory with his wife, Shrenu, in Vadodara.

As the festival brings people together through faith, devotion and Garba, Akshay reflects on how these celebrations become special through the happiness of our loved ones and the memories we create together.

Sharing his fondness for the festival, Akshay Mhatre says, “Navratri has always been special to me because of the positive energy that surround these nine days. One of my most cherished memories is experiencing Vadodara’s famous Garba night with Shrenu.”

Garba is a traditional folk dance from Gujarat, India, performed during Navaratri to honour Goddess Durga or Amba Mata.

The actor shared that enjoying the moments made the occasion special for him.

“Seeing her enjoy the festivities so wholeheartedly made the occasion truly memorable. For me, Navratri is about faith, togetherness and celebrating the spirit of Goddess Durga.”

The actor said that the festival is full of devotion and positivity.

“There is something beautiful about the way people come together during this festival, immersed in devotion and celebrating with so much happiness. These are the moments that make festivals special and leave you with memories you continue to cherish.”

Humari Radha explores emotional turmoil as Girdhar asks Radha to leave their home. It airs on Anmol TV.

Talking about Akshay, he is best known for his lead roles in Piyaa Albela, Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki, and Punha Kartavya Aahe.

He began his acting journey on television with the Marathi series Savar Re, a remake of the popular Hindi show Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. The success of Savar Re opened the door for his feature film debut in the 2016 movie Youth.

He later secured the lead role in the Hindi soap opera Piyaa Albela, which made him a household name.

--IANS

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