Huma Qureshi shares how she is taking forward her father’s legacy on Father’s Day

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) On Father’s Day, actress Huma Qureshi has shared an emotional note reflecting on her father and the values he left behind.

She spoke about how she has come to understand the depth of his sacrifices and life lessons over time. Huma also expressed her pride in carrying his legacy forward in her own journey. Sharing photos, the ‘Maharani’ actress wrote, “As children, we think our fathers have all the answers. Then we grow up and realise they were figuring things out too. Carrying responsibilities we didn’t understand. Making sacrifices they never spoke about.”

“Showing up every day, even when life wasn’t easy. Somewhere along the way, you stop seeing your father as just a parent and start seeing the person behind the role. And that changes everything. Maybe that’s why the answer to so many questions in life quietly remains the same. Kaun hai woh? Dad, before anyone. Feels surreal to take his legacy forward, the Saleems are now serving stories too. Our first one arrives on 3rd July. Happy Father’s Day,” added Huma Qureshi.

The photos feature Huma from her childhood to the present day. The first throwback image shows the actress as a toddler sitting on her father’s lap, while the next highlights her bonding with him. One tender moment captures the actress hugging her father as he plants a kiss on her head.

On the work front, Huma will next be seen in the upcoming film “Baby Do Die Do.” The movie stars Huma in the role of Baby Karmarkar, aka India’s first desi hitwoman. It also features Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah and Himanshu Malik. Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem, the film is slated to hit theatres on 3rd July.

--IANS

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