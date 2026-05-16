Huma Qureshi poses with Rami Malek on sidelines of Cannes Film Festival

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi posed with Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek on the sidelines of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, which commenced on May 12.

Huma re-shared a picture of herself with Malek from the official Instagram handle of Red Sea Film Foundation, which had the “Women in Cinema” segment. The string of images also had actress Tara Sutaria posing with Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji.

In the image, Huma is seen standing next to Malek. The two are seen smiling at the camera for a picture.

The Red Sea Film Foundation’s caption read: “On the sidelines of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, we were pleased to host “Women in Cinema” celebrating women’s cinematic contributions.”

“In attendance were #RedSeaFilmFoundation CEO Faisal Baltyuor, RSIFF Managing Director Shivani Pandya Malhotra, #WomenInCinema honorees Aixa Kay, Tara Sutaria, Laïla Marrakchi, Genevieve Nnaji, Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo and Kamila Andini, as well as Lama Al Kinani, Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao, Rami Malek, Sara Sampaio, Lucas Bravo, Khaled Mouzanar, Helen Hoehne and Huma Qureshi.”

Talking about Malek, he rose to fame after portraying Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in the biographical film Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018.

He took home numerous awards, including the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2019, becoming the first actor of Egyptian heritage to win in that category for playing the character.

Malek has also worked in The War at Home, miniseries The Pacific, Night at the Museum film trilogy, The Little Things, No Time to Die, Oppenheimer, The Amateur and Nuremberg.

Meanwhile, Huma is gearing up for the release of Yash starrer "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups", in which she will essay the role of Elizabeth. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Aksahy Oberoi.

Written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

--IANS

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