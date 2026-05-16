Keneeshaa Francis parts ways with Ravi Mohan?

Chennai, May 16 (IANS) Singer Keneeshaa Francis has now penned an emotional post that suggests that she has parted ways with well-known Tamil actor and producer Ravi Mohan.

Taking to her Instagram page, Keneeshaa Francis wrote, "Dear all, I have said more than I should and could and most of it was unnecessary as well. I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence. Some places become so consumed by noise, ego, judgment and manufactured narratives that goodness no longer has room to breathe there. And when that happens, even love begins to feel unwelcome."

Stating that she had given pieces of herself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for, the singer, who has been subjected to a lot of trolling, wrote, "But I now understand something very clearly – in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos."

She went on to say, "To the public, the cinema industry, the commentators, the people who love him, dislike him, defend him, mock him, or claim ownership over his life - he is now all yours. There will be no more explanations. No more defending. No more fighting battles that were never mine to carry in the first place. I was stupid to think that good people needed a chance to live and support in that realm is the best one can do. But I understand, that this place is only for liars, cheaters, manipulators and life extorters."

"And so, I release him with peace, with love, and with complete detachment. I release all my responsibilities that were signed up for as well," Keneeshaa said and added, "I only wish the world had allowed me to show what genuine love, loyalty and softness could have done. But perhaps this generation no longer trusts softness. Perhaps destruction is easier to digest than devotion. Perhaps people will always choose narratives built from emotion over truths built from sacrifice."

She further said, "But, there you go. You guys got you wanted. So today, I stop resisting it. I stop trying to prove goodness in rooms committed to misunderstanding it. I've left Chennai, I give up. I give up on my music, my therapy and all that concerned me for the life I lived this far. Man can break what God creates I guess..."

She concluded the note saying, "Online bullying, manipulation and sorcery is what I leave because of. And with that, I am logging off Instagram and all social profiles as well until God wins. I ask all my friends, family and well wishers to give me the privacy I need. As of today:Feminism, you won. Happiness, you lost. Love and Light."

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IANS

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