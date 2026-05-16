Maheep Kapoor shares picture with Kareena, Karan, Karisma: Some friendships are forever

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Maheep Kapoor shared a glimpse into her evening with her dear ones Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar. Describing the image, “The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” star said, “Some friendships are forever”.

Sharing a picture from her get-together on Instagram, Maheep was seen posing in the middle, with Kareena, Karan, and Karisma standing on either side of her, looking gorgeous.

For the caption, she wrote: “Some friendships are forever… so what if we can’t see … we still have the same feelings!!! #friendsforever @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @karanjohar.”

Maheep is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, who is known for films such as Raja, Shakti: The Power, and Murder Mubarak, to name a few. Their daughter is actress Shanaya Kapoor, who has worked in films such as Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Tu Yaa Main.

Talking about Kareena, she will soon be seen in the upcoming film “Daayra,” a gripping investigative crime thriller that explores how a diabolical act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, fracturing opinions across society.

Set against the complex world of crime and justice, Daayra positions its lead pair in roles that harness their full dramatic prowess. Prithviraj steps into the shoes of a police inspector, while Kareena embodies a fierce, enigmatic character whose presence adds a striking edge to the narrative.

Karisma’s last big screen outing was in 2024’s Murder Mubarak by Homi Adajania. Meanwhile, Karan recently made his debut at the MET Gala, where he wore Raja Ravi Varma's art designed by Manish Malhotra for the celebrated event’s theme "Costume Art."

After he made his debut on MET Gala’s red carpet, he penned a note of gratitude, saying that life really does come full circle in the most unexpected ways.

“From loving cinema and costume as a wide-eyed dreamer to standing on the steps of THE Met Gala…life really does come full circle in the most unexpected ways. This moment wasn’t just about fashion for me,” Karan wrote.

“About taking the legacy of Raja Ravi Varma and letting it live again… this time, not on canvas, but in motion. To representing India and our culture, our art and our storytelling on the global ‘steps’. Thirty years of friendship and collaboration with Manish Malhotra and still creating firsts together - so grateful to you and your team for this core memory.”

--IANS

dc/