Usha Vance promotes reading drive in Florida

Washington, May 16 (IANS) As part of her effort to promote childhood literacy, US Second Lady Usha Vance visited a charter school in Florida during which she highlighted her Summer Reading Challenge for students across the country.

During her visit to AcadeMir Academy Charter School East in Doral, Florida, the Second Lady read Ada Twist the Scientist by Andrea Beaty to students. She also spoke about the importance of reading and answered questions from children and faculty members.

“It was such a joy to meet so many amazing kids in Miami and share the gift of reading with them. I loved telling them about my upcoming Summer Reading Challenge and the fun updates we’ve made since last year’s challenge. I’m excited for children all over the country to learn and grow through stories this summer,” Vance said.

School officials said the visit focused on literacy, education and student development.

“Today’s visit is especially meaningful as we unite in support of literacy, learning, and the transformative power of education through the Second Lady’s Summer Reading Initiative. At AcadeMir Charter Schools, we believe reading opens the door to imagination, opportunity, and lifelong success. We are proud to support this important initiative and remain committed to inspiring our students to become lifelong readers, critical thinkers, and future leaders,” said Olivia Bernal.

The Summer Reading Challenge is part of Vance’s broader childhood literacy initiative.

The Second Lady recently launched a podcast, Storytime with the Second Lady, in which guests and celebrities read children’s stories aloud.

Recent guests have included former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, actor Cheryl Hines, Inter Miami CF player Ian Fray and Vance’s mother, Lakshmi Chilukuri.

The White House said additional information about the Summer Reading Challenge is available online. The podcast is also available on Spotify and YouTube.

Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance, has made literacy and education outreach a visible part of her public role. She is the first Indian American Second Lady of the United States.

Reading and learning recovery have remained major issues in the United States since the Covid-19 pandemic, with educators and policymakers raising concerns about declining literacy levels among schoolchildren. Several states and school districts have expanded reading and tutoring programmes in recent years.

--IANS

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