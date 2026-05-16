May 16, 2026 9:56 AM हिंदी

Vishnu Vishal's 'Gatta Kusthi 2' to hit screens on July 3

Vishnu Vishal's 'Gatta Kusthi 2' to hit screens on July 3 (Photo Credit: Vishnu Vishal/X)

Chennai, May 16 (IANS) The makers of director Chella Ayyavu's eagerly awaited film, 'Gatta Kusthi 2', featuring actors Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens on July 3 this year.'

Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal took to his X timeline to make the announcement. He wrote, "July 3rd 2026 - Get ready for SEMMA ENTERTAINMENT in theatres. GattaKusthi2 First Look. My next with my dear @ChellaAyyavu... Produced by @VelsFilmIntl & @VVStudioz. An @RSeanRoldan musical."

Sources close to the unit of 'Gatta Kusthi 2', the sequel to the blockbuster film which set cash registers ringing, say that shooting for the film is almost over with only one or two days of patch work left.

For the unaware, work on the sequel began with a traditional pooja ceremony in September last year. The film has been shot in Chennai, Ambasamudram, and Pollachi in Tamil Nadu and Palakkad in Kerala.

The sequel, which features the same lead pair as the first part, is being jointly produced Vishnu Vishal Studioz and Vels Film International.

A promo video released by the makers ahead of the launch of the film had gone viral, receiving a massive response from fans. The video featured Vishnu Vishal, Ishari K Ganesh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karunas, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth, and director Chella Ayyavu himself.The hilarious promo dropped enough hints to suggest that the sequel too will be a laugh riot, just like the first part.

Sources say that the sequel will continue in the same universe as that of the first part, which had a proper conclusion.

The sequel, they point out, will also be a sports drama that will present everyday household issues in a comical way, making the film a wholesome commercial entertainer.

The lead pair Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi will reprise their roles, as will Karunas, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth, and Gajaraj, all of whom played pivotal parts in the first part of the franchise. Actor Karunakaran will also be seen in the sequel in a pivotal role.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel has cinematography by K M Bhaskaran and music by Sean Roldan. Editing for the film is by Barath Vikraman and art direction is by S. Jayachandran.

Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Murugan while dances have been choreographed by Baba Bhaskar.

--IANS

mkr/

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