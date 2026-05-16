Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan & team Sarabhai reunite, miss ‘Naradmuni’ Satish Shah

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Television’s beloved ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ cast recently came together for an emotional reunion.

Actors Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, along with the makers JD Majethia, Aatish Kapadia other members of the cult comedy’s cast and crew, reunited for Sumeet Raghavan’s theatre play.

Sharing glimpses from the get-together, Rupali Ganguly posted a group picture with everybody smiling ear to ear.

In the photo, Rupali looked pretty in a pink saree as she stood alongside Rajesh Kumar, Sumeet Raghavan, and the rest of the Sarabhai gang.

Rupali captioned the post in Marathi as, “Hee Dosti Tutaychi Naay” (This friendship will never end)

She also shared another candid video with Rajesh Kumar from inside a car and wrote, “This was supposed to be posted at 8pm #sarabhaivssarabhai”

In the video, Rajesh and Rupali were seen talking in the quintessential style of their Sarabhai iconic characters, Rosesh and Monesha.

Meanwhile, Sumeet Raghavan reshared the reunion picture and penned an emotional note remembering Satish Shah who essayed the role of Indravadan Sarabhai in the cult classic show. His caption read, “Missed our Indu... Sarabhais aren't complete without our Naradmuni. We are sure dad must be watching over us. Miss you Satish kaka”

For those uninitiated, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ originally premiered in 2004 and went on to become one of Indian television’s most iconic family sitcoms.

Produced by JD Majethia and created by Aatish Kapadia, the show starred Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, and Deven Bhojani.

Satish Shah, who immortalized the role of Indravadan Sarabhai, passed away on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74. Reportedly, the veteran actor passed in Mumbai after suffering a kidney-related issue.

In one of the very emotional moments during Satish Shah's funeral, the entire ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ cast gathered around his pyre and sang the show’s iconic title track while bidding their beloved co-star a final goodbye.

–IANS

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