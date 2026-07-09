Huma Qureshi gets emotional as she revisits her Nanihal and celebrates her Kashmir roots

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi recently revisited her roots in Kashmir during the promotions of her film “Baby Do Die Do.”

Sharing her special connection with the valley, the actress revealed that Kashmir is her nanihal, as her mother belongs to the region. Huma expressed gratitude for the love and warmth she received during her visit, calling it a memorable experience for her and her team.

Taking to Instagram, she shared several videos and photos from her visit and wrote, “What a beautiful return to our nanihal. Bringing #BabyDoDieDo to our nanihal in Srinagar was always going to be special. But the love and warmth we’ve been met with over the last 24 hours has made it something we’ll remember for a very long time.”

The video showed Qureshi watching the film with the audience and surprising them with her unexpected appearance. The actress was seen interacting with fans and sharing the excitement of experiencing the film’s response alongside viewers.

Addressing the media, she said, “First of all, I just want to say Saqib is here, my entire cast is here, and my director is here. We just came to say thank you to Kashmir, because our film is playing over here and we are getting so much love. So, we wanted to come and thank you, and this is our Nanihal. You know, my mother is from here.”

“So, whenever we come here, Saqib and I both, we get so much love. Actually, a show is ending up there. They don't know that we have come. We just want to give them a surprise. We will go to the show and meet you. Thank you. If it gets released, they will leave. We have come for their love.”

On a related note, “Baby Do Die Do,” directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by the Saleem Siblings, stars Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher, and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles. The story follows a deaf and mute serial killer in Mumbai who, while carrying out a series of murders for unknown reasons, can only hear the voice of her deceased sister. The crime thriller was released in theaters on July 3.

--IANS

ps/