Hugh Jackman says he’s hopeful that the next Wolverine actor ‘makes it their own’

Los Angeles, July 3 (IANS) Actor Hugh Jackman has expressed his opinion on the next actor who would portray his iconic character of Wolverine.

The Oscar nominee recently revealed he plans to play the role for as long as the top brass at Marvel Studios will allow it, and he doesn’t intend to give his successor any direction with the character, reports ‘Deadline’.

He told Project Big Screen, “I’m 57. I’m doing it till I’m 90. So, you know, I’ll do a little time capsule for them. I’m not going to say anything to whoever plays him, ’cause no one said anything to me, which I really am thrilled about”.

He continued, “And I had not read the comics, so I was just coming to it fresh. And I learned a lot over the years. Of course, I’ve got my own take, but it must be melding in with me in some way. I hope someone just comes in and does whatever the f*ck they want and makes it their own”.

After originating the live-action portrayal of Wolverine, the actor has gone on to reprise the role in ‘X2’ (2003), ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’, ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’, ‘X-Men: First Class’, ‘The Wolverine’, ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’, ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’, ‘Logan’, ‘Deadpool 2’ and ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’.

As per ‘Dealdine’, his franchise co-stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Alan Cumming, and Kelsey Grammer have signed on to reprise their roles in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, premiering December 18, 2026.

Director Jake Schreier, who is helming Marvel Studios‘ X-Men reboot previously gave an update. “I can’t say anything about it, but we’ve started work on X-Men, and that’s obviously very, very exciting”, he said.

--IANS

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