June 20, 2026 11:40 AM हिंदी

Hugh Jackman marks ‘Death of Robin Hood’ release with BTS 'wrap cleanup' clip

Hugh Jackman marks ‘Death of Robin Hood’ release with BTS 'wrap cleanup' clip

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Hollywood star Hugh Jackman shared a glimpse of the “wrap cleanup” from his latest release, “Death of Robin Hood”.

Jackman shared a reel video from the BTS scenes of the shoot. In the time-lapse video, his make-up team is removing all the prosthetics and make-up put on the actor, who plays the title role of Robin Hood in the 2026 thriller film.

“The wrap clean up …. This time for @deathofrobinhood. In theaters today. @michael_sarnoski #pamelawestmore @sean105 @a24,” he wrote as the caption.

The Death of Robin Hood is a dark adaptation of the 17th-century ballad Robin Hood's Death. It is written and directed by Michael Sarnoski. It also stars Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgard, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe. The film premiered at the 73rd Sydney Film Festival and was released in the US on June 19.

As per the given synopsis, an aged Robin Hood, gravely injured, pursued by enemies old and new, is nursed back to health by the prioress of a secluded community. He is greatly troubled by and weary of his long history of murder and crime.

Jackman’s latest release also includes “The Sheep Detectives,” based on the 2005 novel Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann. He stars alongside Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, and Emma Thompson.

Actors who have lent their voices include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, and Brett Goldstein.

As per the synopsis, the film revolves around a shepherd named George Hardy, who loves to read murder mysteries to his sheep. He never suspected that they could understand him.

When George is found dead under mysterious circumstances, the sheep decide to solve the crime themselves, even if it means leaving their meadow for the first time and facing the fact that the human world isn't as simple as it appears in books.

--IANS

dc/

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