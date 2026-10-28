October 28, 2026 8:06 PM हिंदी

Hugel and Mochakk to pull curtains down at Sunburn Festival 2026 Closing Party

Hugel and Mochakk to pull curtains down at Sunburn Festival 2026 Closing Party

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) The French DJ and producer Hugel and Brazilian DJ Mochakk are set to perform as part of the closing act of the Sunburn Festival 2026.

The music festival will conclude its 19th edition with the Closing Party headlined by Hugel and Brazilian DJ Mochakk on December 20 at MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai. The two-day festival is set to be held on December 18 and December 19 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The Closing Party follows a festival lineup led by The Chainsmokers and Jason Derulo on Day 1, followed by DJ Snake and Sebastian Ingrosso on Day 2.

HUGEL has established himself as a prominent name in the global House music scene, known for his blend of House, Afro House and Latin-inspired sounds. His breakthrough remix of ‘Bella Ciao’ brought him international recognition, followed by releases including ‘I Adore You’, ‘Morenita’ and ‘La Verdolaga’. His productions combine Latin rhythms with club-focused sounds, earning support across international dancefloors and festival stages.

Mochakk has emerged as one of Brazil’s most recognised names in contemporary electronic music, known for his distinctive approach to House music and energetic DJ sets. With a sound that draws on House, groove-led rhythms and Brazilian musical influences, he has built a growing international following through his performances at leading festivals and clubs. His sets are characterised by an expressive style that brings together different influences while keeping the dancefloor at the centre of the experience.

Talking about the performances, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “Sunburn Festival continues to bring leading names in global dance music to India, while reflecting the growing diversity and evolution of the country’s electronic music landscape”.

“This year’s edition brings together an expansive mix of international headliners and homegrown talent, with the Closing Party extending the festival experience beyond its main programming. Hugel and Mochakk each bring a distinct musical identity to the dancefloor, making the Closing Party a fitting culmination to Sunburn Festival 2026 and a celebration of the sounds shaping dance music today”, he added.

--IANS

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