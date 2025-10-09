October 09, 2025 1:10 PM हिंदी

HSBC launches Innovation Banking in India, allocates $1 billion to support startups

HSBC launches Innovation Banking in India, allocates $1 billion to support startups

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) HSBC India on Thursday announced the launch of its 'Innovation Banking' in India, which offers banking and financing solutions to support entrepreneurial businesses throughout their lifecycle, from seed to IPO, as well as their investors.

The bank plans to allocate $1 billion in non-dilutive debt capital to support Indian startups. The funding targets growth companies in early- to late-stage growth companies to scale their operations without diluting equity, helping founders and investors to retain greater control over their businesses, a release from the bank said.

HSBC India said that it already has a substantial balance sheet allocation for fund financing across venture capital and domestic private equity funds. With the launch of Innovation Banking, the bank aims to expand this offering, encompassing a broader range of funds and propositions, the release said.

The bank announced that its launch in India expands its global Innovation Banking platform, providing tailored financing and connectivity through over 900 experts worldwide.

David Sabow, Global Head of HSBC Innovation Banking, said that the $1 billion allocation signals a long-term commitment to India's innovation economy, job creation, and skills development.

“With the launch of HSBC Innovation Banking in India, we are deepening our support for the vibrant startup ecosystem, where we have a proven track record of partnering with clients on their growth journeys,” said Ajay Sharma, Head of Banking, HSBC India.

Through the combined strength of our global connectivity and significant venture network, HSBC Innovation Banking is well placed to support Indian startups to scale internationally and access new markets, he added.

As India is the fastest-growing major economy and a tech and talent hub, Indian start-ups are expected to contribute $1 trillion to the domestic economy and generate 50 million new jobs by 2030, HSBC India said.

--IANS

aar/

LATEST NEWS

Pooja Bhatt recalls Sanjay Dutt scaring hotel bartender during ‘Dushman’ South Africa shoot

Pooja Bhatt recalls Sanjay Dutt scaring hotel bartender during ‘Dushman’ shoot in South Africa

Ananya Panday shares drool-worthy food moments from her Paris trip

Ananya Panday shares drool-worthy food moments from her Paris trip

Sharmila Tagore asked Saif to use a wheelchair when leaving the hospital, here’s why?

Sharmila Tagore asked Saif to use a wheelchair when leaving the hospital, here’s why?

Qualcomm drives digital future with AI, 6G and Make in India initiatives

Qualcomm drives digital future with AI, 6G and 'Make in India' initiatives

Paresh Rawal questions history, faith, and freedom in ‘The Taj Story’ teaser

Paresh Rawal questions history, faith, and freedom in ‘The Taj Story’ teaser

Tanuja Chandra shares why late Irrfan Khan ‘wouldn’t like to do too many takes’

Tanuja Chandra shares why late Irrfan Khan ‘wouldn’t like to do too many takes’

India's smartphone exports touch $13.4 billion in H1FY26 up 59 pc

India's smartphone exports touch $13.4 billion in H1FY26 up 59 pc

Rubina Dilaik shares adorable video of her mother and twin baby girls

Rubina Dilaik shares adorable video of her mother and twin baby girls

Twinkle Khanna recalls the time she rescued Akshay Kumar from a crashing airplane

Twinkle Khanna recalls the time she rescued Akshay Kumar from a crashing airplane

Starc backs 'ultra positive' Cummins to perform in Ashes whether 'he bowls three warm-up balls and first over of the game'

Starc backs 'ultra positive' Cummins to perform in Ashes whether 'he bowls three warm-up balls and first over of the game'