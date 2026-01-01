Grand celebration marks fifth Sannyasa initiation, birth anniversary of Swami Kailashanand Giri in Haridwar

Haridwar, Jan 1 (IANS) The spiritual city of Haridwar witnessed a magnificent celebration as the fifth Sannyasa initiation and birth anniversary of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Niranjan Peethadheeshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara unfolded with profound devotion and grandeur at “Shri Dakshin Kali Temple.”

The ceremony, presided over by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Rajrajeshwarashram Maharaj, brought together an illustrious gathering of spiritual luminaries, including Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Ravindrapuri, Juna Peethadheeshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Patanjali Yogpeeth General Secretary Acharya Balkrishna, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Balakanand Giri, Acharya Lokesh Muni, Parmarth Niketan head Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Swami Brahmaswaroop Brahmachari.

Prominent figures from politics, administration, education, and social service joined thousands of devotees from across India and abroad, creating an atmosphere charged with reverence and unity.

Tributes poured in for Swami Kailashanand Giri, with Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Rajrajeshwarashram describing him as a profoundly learned saint whose life inspires all and whose efforts significantly advance the propagation of Sanatan Dharma and culture globally.

Shri Mahant Ravindrapuri emphasised the resurgence of Sanatan Dharma in the modern era, crediting great saints for raising its flag worldwide and highlighting Swami Kailashanand Giri's pivotal role in this movement.

Acharya Balkrishna praised his leadership in spreading spiritual knowledge, guiding devotees toward welfare, and upholding religious traditions.

Echoing these sentiments, Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Swami Balakanand Giri lauded his extraordinary penance and spiritual discipline as a miraculous example, noting that only dedicated disciples like him truly perpetuate a guru's legacy.

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri extended warm congratulations, affirming that the companionship of saints illuminates the path to true welfare, and humbly sought their blessings.

In a heartfelt response, Swami Kailashanand Giri expressed deep gratitude to the assembled saints and guests, proclaiming that the Guru represents the second form of God.

He shared his immense fortune in receiving guidance from his revered guru, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Rajrajeshwarashram, and pledged to dedicate his life to preserving Niranjani Akhara's traditions while leading society toward righteousness and spirituality.

Adding to the occasion's prestige, Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary BL Santosh and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari personally called to offer congratulations and seek the revered Gurudev's blessings.

The event's gracious touches included garlanding of honoured guests by Swami Kailashanand Giri's disciple Swami Avantikanand Brahmachari and former MLA Sangeet Som, with Acharya Pawandutt Mishra skillfully managing the stage proceedings.

Among the distinguished attendees were Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vedavyasanand from America, various mahants and swamis, Uttar Pradesh ministers, media in-charge Shantanu Shukla, and countless devoted followers.

The celebration not only honoured Swami Kailashanand Giri's milestones but also symbolised the vibrant, enduring spirit of Sanatan Dharma, inspiring all present with its message of devotion, unity, and spiritual upliftment.

