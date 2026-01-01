Tripura CM calls on students to blend knowledge, technology and spirituality for holistic growth

Agartala, Jan 1 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday urged students to combine academic knowledge with modern technology and spirituality to build a bright and meaningful future, stressing that education must be rooted in morality and practical learning.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Year Celebration Festival of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) at Nazrul Kalakshetra here, the Chief Minister said that alongside textbook learning, students should use modern technology to gain practical knowledge and real-life skills.

“For a successful future, one must pursue true education along with moral values. Education helps an individual establish a distinct identity in society,” Saha said, adding that spending some time on spirituality helps students remain mentally calm and focused.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP), he said it was introduced on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the country’s education system contemporary and student-centric.

“Educated youth are among the most valuable assets of the world. Technology has been integrated with education, and the Prime Minister is working to make India a global education hub. The state government is also implementing several projects to ensure timely and quality education,” said Saha, who also holds the Elementary and Secondary Education portfolio.

Highlighting the journey of the TBSE, the Chief Minister noted that the board was established in 1976 and is celebrating its golden jubilee this year.

He emphasised the need to draw guidance from former officers and employees to further strengthen the board. Saha said that since the implementation of the NEP, students appearing for TBSE examinations have shown improved performance. He urged the board to take further initiatives to enhance academic results.

Listing key initiatives undertaken by the state government, Saha mentioned programmes such as Nipun Tripura, Mission Mukul and the Vidya Setu Module to strengthen the education system. Bicycles are being provided to girl students, while the ‘Super 30’ project has been launched to support higher education aspirants. Teachers are also receiving regular training, with about 7,700 teachers trained so far, he said.

The Chief Minister added that smart classrooms have been introduced in all schools to improve learning outcomes, while new hostels have been opened for students from tribal areas. As many as 47 hostels have been constructed under various schemes, including PM Janman.

He also announced that the state aims to establish one Eklavya Model Residential School in each of the 58 blocks of Tripura. Saha said the state government is also expanding higher education infrastructure, including new colleges, universities and technical institutions.

During the event, 23 meritorious students were felicitated for their outstanding performance in the secondary and higher secondary examinations from 2022 to 2025.

The Chief Minister presented certificates to the awardees and unveiled a souvenir marking the golden jubilee year of the TBSE.

Secretary of the Education Department Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Maharaj Swami Bhaktisudhananda of Viveknagar Ramakrishna Math, TBSE President Dhananjay Ganachowdhury and Board Secretary Joydeep Bhattacharya were among those present on the occasion.

--IANS

sc/dan