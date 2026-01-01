January 02, 2026 2:55 AM हिंदी

Javed Akhtar warns of legal action against creators making his deepfake video with misleading claims

Javed Akhtar warns of legal action against creators making his deepfake video with misleading claims

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Legendary screenwriter Javed Akhtar has warned of legal action against those who have circulated a deepfake video of him with misleading claims.

On Thursday, Javed Akhtar took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a long note in which he spoke about the alleged video, and issued clarification.

He wrote, “A fake video is in circulation showing my fake computer generated picture with a topi on my head claiming that ultimately I have turned to God. It is rubbish”.

He further mentioned, “I am seriously considering to report this to the cyber police and ultimately dragged the person responsible for this fake news and those few who forward it to the court for damaging my reputation and credibility”.

A few days ago, Javed Akhtar and Islamic scholar Mufti Shamail Nadwi engaged in a high-profile public debate in New Delhi titled ‘Does God Exist?’ at the Constitution Club of India, moderated by journalist Saurabh Dwivedi. Akhtar, well known for his secular and atheistic views, challenged traditional theistic arguments, raising questions about faith, evidence, and reason.

Mufti Nadwi, educated in classical Islamic scholarship, defended theistic positions, grounding his arguments in logic, philosophical reasoning, and theological premises. The exchange quickly went viral online, drawing sharp reactions across social media and commentary platforms from believers, agnostics, and secular thinkers alike. Some viewers hailed the mufti’s rebuttals as persuasive and applauded his delivery, while others felt Akhtar’s secular reasoning was compelling. The debate reignited broader conversations about faith, logic, and public discourse in India’s diverse society.

Earlier, Javed Akhtar penned a heartfelt birthday note for his filmmaker daughter Zoya Akhtar, remembering the day she was born. Javed Akhtar was married to Honey Irani, with whom he had two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. He then married National Award-winning actress Shabana Azmi in 1984.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Javed Akhtar warns of legal action against creators making his deepfake video with misleading claims

Javed Akhtar warns of legal action against creators making his deepfake video with misleading claims

Timothee Chalamet refused a double for bold ‘Marty Supreme’ scene

Timothee Chalamet refused a double for bold ‘Marty Supreme’ scene

Spain meet Argentina; Greece face Japan on opening day in the United Cup mixed team tennis competition in Perth on Friday. Photo credit: WTA Tour

United Cup: Spain meet Argentina; Greece face Japan on opening day in Perth

Cinema nerd Tom Cruise knows everyone's lines in his films

Cinema nerd Tom Cruise knows everyone's lines in his films

Grand celebration marks fifth Sannyasa initiation, birth anniversary of Swami Kailashanand Giri in Haridwar (Photo: @DrRPNishank/X)

Grand celebration marks fifth Sannyasa initiation, birth anniversary of Swami Kailashanand Giri in Haridwar

Sadie Sink speaks up about her emotional reaction to Kate Bush

Sadie Sink speaks up about her emotional reaction to Kate Bush

KCR creating water disputes to save BRS, says T'gana CM Revanth Reddy

KCR creating water disputes to save BRS, says T'gana CM Revanth Reddy

Tripura CM calls on students to blend knowledge, technology and spirituality for holistic growth (Photo: IANS)

Tripura CM calls on students to blend knowledge, technology and spirituality for holistic growth

Shrachi Bengal Tigers beat SG Pipers 3-3 (4-3 SO) in thrilling clash in a dramatic Women’s Hockey India League 2025-26 encounter at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda International Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Women's HIL 2025-26: Shrachi Bengal Tigers beat SG Pipers 3-3 (4-3 SO) in thrilling clash

Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar spend New Year by 'running 3 countries in 2 days'

Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar welcome 2026 by 'running across three countries in two days'