Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar welcome 2026 by 'running across three countries in two days'

Mumbai Jan 1 (IANS) Actor and model Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar welcomed 2026 by giving major fitness goals to their fans.

Ankita, in a social media post, revealed how they ran through 3 countries in just two days.

Sharing an umpteen number of pictures from their visit to Budapest, Hungary, Ankita wrote, “Wish you all a very happy new year from Budapest! Spent the 30th and 31st of December the best way we know how to.”

She added, “Ran through 3 countries in 2 days. Met some lovely kind people along the way! Ran through ice puddles and snow with ice-cold wind on our faces but came out of it a little bit stronger.”

Wishing their fans and admirers a happy new year, Ankita wrote, “So blessed to be able to feel and cherish all that life has to offer. Wish you all health, happiness and love always.” Milind also had shared a few photos from their visit to a Krishna temple in Budapest on his social media account.

Ankita and Milind have been giving major fitness goals for years now. From running marathons to regular exercise, the power couple shares photos and videos from their disciplined lifestyle.

The couple, along with fitness content, also share endearing photos of each other and often express their love for one another through social media posts.

On Milind’s 60th birthday in 2025. Ankita had shared a loving post describing Milind as “the kind of rare that mediocrity can’t ever touch”, along with a series of endearing photos that beautifully captured their bond.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to the man whose kindness doesn’t just exist but moves like a quiet revolution. To the one whose love is not soft but steady and fierce, the kind that protects, lifts, and never lets go. For decades, you’ve been a force, changing lives without needing credit, leaving every place and every person better than you found them.”

“Your commitment to what you believe in is almost its own religion. Your presence is like a lighthouse. And that heart of gold is a compass. If I can carry your fire, your faith, and your unstoppable energy when I’m 60, I’ll count myself blessed beyond measure. 12 years by your side and still learning what devotion, purpose, and real strength look like.”

She added, “May the world keep feeling the impact of your footsteps, because they already echo far beyond where the eyes can reach. Happy birthday, my love. You are the kind of rare that mediocrity can’t ever touch.”

