Cinema nerd Tom Cruise knows everyone's lines in his films

Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is a film nerd, and a well-prepared actor. The actor “knows every character’s lines” in his movies.

The ‘Top Gun’ actor has worked twice with Cameron Crowe, on Jerry McGuire and Vanilla Sky, and the 68-year-old filmmaker found the star a “breeze” to collaborate with because he is happy to put his trust in his director and is willing to try anything, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Cameron told Uncut magazine, “Tom Cruise is not a director, and he will tell you that. And that is why he puts a lot of trust in the people directing him”.

“I found it to be a breeze, and an inspiring breeze at that. He is a blast to direct. He will say no to nothing, he will try all kinds of stuff. He knows everybody’s job, he knows every character’s lines, he’s there for everybody. So he has committed filmmakers in his wake, for good reason. He makes it fun”, he added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Cameron praised Tom for the energy he brings to filming because of his love of music.

He said, “He acts to music – he’ll put on (Radiohead’s) OK Computer and do the scene. He’s a big fan of music. The music in the Vanilla Sky soundtrack was music we all loved, and the actors acted to. I feel something different when the music is going, and it really has made the scenes better as a result”.

However, not all actors are as enthusiastic about background sound. Cameron shared, “The one person who said, ‘Don’t play music during my take?’ Philip Seymour Hoffman. The first day working with him, I put on I Wanna Be Your Dog in the middle of his take, because I assumed, ‘Oh, everybody is into this’”.

“He said, ‘Cut! What makes you think the music you’re playing is better than the music I’m hearing in my head?’. I’m like, ‘Nothing, you’ll never hear music again’”, he added.

--IANS

aa/