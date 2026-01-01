KCR creating water disputes to save BRS, says T'gana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Jan 1 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Thursday, alleged that the former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is creating water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to keep his party afloat.

The Chief Minister accused KCR of trying to save Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by inciting regional sentiments and raking up the name of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Telangana.

He also accused the BRS President KCR of skipping the state Assembly due to fear of being questioned over siphoning of funds in the name of irrigation projects.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a meeting, where State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy made a powerpoint presentation on irrigation projects and river water issues before Ministers, Congress legislators, other public representatives and senior officials.

The powerpoint presentation was made to prepare Ministers and MLAs to counter the attack by Opposition BRS in the state Assembly during the debate on irrigation and river water issues.

The Chief Minister dared KCR to come to state Assembly and participate in the debate.

Revanth Reddy recalled that the Telangana movement was mainly for the water rights.

"If the water of Krishna and Godavari rivers was fully utilised during the 10-year rule of BRS, Telangana would have made huge progress."

Saying that 811 TMC of Krishna water was allocated to undivided Andhra Pradesh and after bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh was allocated 512 TMC while Telangana was earmarked 299 TMC, the Telangana Chief Minister said.

He claimed that the then Chief Minister KCR signed documents, accepting 299 TMC for Telangana.

"KCR's signature became an advantage for Andhra Pradesh. He agreed for 66 per cent water share for Andhra Pradesh and 34 per cent for Telangana," he said.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy added that if the course of Krishna river is analysed, Telangana should get 71 per cent of its water.

"KCR did not make strong arguments in this regard. Today Krishna River Management Board is saying that KCR had accepted 299 TMC," he said.

Revanth Reddy added that since the very existence of BRS is at stake following the defeat in the state Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly bypolls.

"Realising this, KCR is again trying to create water dispute between the two states to save his party. As part of this he is making false propaganda against the Congress government," he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that KCR did not submit detailed project report (DPR) for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Irrigation Project for seven years.

"Without preparing DPR, he spent Rs 27,000 crore. Since DPR was not prepared, there was no environmental clearance for the project," he said.

Revanth Reddy said when cases were filed in the Supreme Court to stop construction of Palamuru project without approvals, the KCR government filed an affidavit saying that it is not an irrigation project.

The Supreme Court was told that the project will utilise only 7.15 TMC for drinking water purpose, he added

He alleged that KCR paid Rs 27,000 crore to pump and lift companies for commissions.

"He (KCR) conspired to make it a lift project so that he can make more commissions," CM Revanth Reddy said.

He added that Palamuru project was originally designed to draw water from Jurala but KCR realised that if this was done, there will be no need for lifting the water.

"Hence, KCR changed it to Srisailam. However, only 0.25 TMC could be drawn from Srisailam back waters," he said.

--IANS

ms/khz