Hrithik Roshan’s cameo takes the action-packed trailer of Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s ‘Alpha’ to next level

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) The makers of “Alpha” starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, on Wednesday, unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film packed with action, punches and high-octane stunts.

The over two-minute-long trailer begins with Alia Bhatt giving an introduction of her character Sita as she mouths the line “Sita aaj Lanka khud jalane aayi hai” and “Shuru karo agnee pariksha” hinting at the high-octane action sequences between her and Bobby Deol, a ruthless mentor.

The trailer, which had the track Jamaican (Bam Bam) by Hugel and SOLTO (FR) as the background score, then dives into a trailer packed with punches, hand-to-hand combat, and guns along with glimpses of Anil Kapoor and Sharvari.

However, the biggest highlight comes right at the end. Hrithik Roshan makes a cameo as Agent Kabir, making the trailer even more exciting.

Sharvari’s character arc seems to be purposely kept under wraps in the trailer as she plays a very important role in the film, but the trailer signifies her teaming up with Alia in a bid to stop Bobby Deol at any cost.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is set to release worldwide in cinemas, on July 3.

The teaser of the film was out on June 10. Sharing the promo on their social media account, Yash Raj Films captioned the post as, "The first. The fastest. The bravest. #ALPHA."

On the work front, Alia was last seen in ‘Jigra’ and continues to be one of Bollywood's most successful actresses with films such as “Raazi’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Highway’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, and ‘Dear Zindagi’ to her credit.

On May 30, a source close to IANS had confirmed that Alia will be seen playing a killer in 'Alpha', raised and trained to kill.

A source close working with the production confirmed to IANS: “Alia Bhatt is definitely playing a killer in Alpha.”

“She isn’t like the goody good heroes that the YRF Spy Universe has introduced so far and is, in fact, an assassin who has been raised and trained to kill. She isn’t a spy. She is an alpha killer,” said the source

As per the source, YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra wanted to give a new, cool hero “who shouldn’t be judged for her actions but should be seen as someone who will do as she pleases.”

--IANS

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