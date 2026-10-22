October 22, 2026 11:05 PM हिंदी

Hrithik Roshan wished 'mama' Pinkie Roshan as she turns 73: There is nobody like you

Hrithik Roshan wished 'mama' Pinkie Roshan as she turns 73: There is nobody like you

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan wished his 'mama' Pinkie Roshan, as she celebrated her 73rd birthday on Thursday.

The 'War' actor shared two stylish photos of his mother on his official Instagram handle.

Calling her mother one of a kind, Hrithik penned on the photo-sharing app, "Happy 73 my Mama (Red heart emoji) Someone asked me where is the party...I said she IS THE PARTY ! You liven up every room you enter mama. There is nobody like you !! (sic)"

"Love you so so much. (Red heart emoji) HAPPY BIRTHDAY (Partying face emoji)," he went on to add.

Hrithik's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, also wished 'mama' Pinki Roshan in the comment section, saying, "Happy happy birthday mama love u always (Red heart and hugs emoji) have a beautiful energetic year!!!"

Hrithik's filmmaker father, Rakesh Roshan, penned a lovely birthday wish for his wife Pinkie on her 73rd birthday.

"Pinkie, another year more beautiful, and more love. Happy 73rd birthday," he wrote.

The director also shared a gorgeous click of Pinkie, in which she was seen sitting and smiling for the camera.

Another member of the Roshan family, Rakesh and Pinkie’s daughter, Sunaina, expressed her gratitude for having her mother by her side.

“You are my safest place and my best friend all rolled into one. You’ve been my rock through every high and low, the person I can always turn to, and the one who understands me like no one else. Thank you for nurturing me, loving me unconditionally and always being my biggest support system," Sunaina penned.

She added, “No matter how old I get, I’ll always need my Mama, my confidante and my forever best friend. I love our little secrets, our jokes and all those little moments that are just ours. I hope you know how much you mean to me and that you truly mean the world to me. I’m so lucky to have you by my side, today and always."

--IANS

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