Hrithik Roshan says 'will always cheer for you' in a warm wish for Sussanne Khan

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan compiled a lovely birthday wish for his ex-wife Sussanne Khan as she turned a year older on October 26.

Wishing her 'love and joy' the 'War' actor uploaded a couple of unseen photos of Sussanne with him and their kids.

Hrithik shared on his official Insta handle, "This wish comes belated but from the bottom of my heart nevertheless. Happy, happy Birthday Sussanne (Red heart and cake emojis) (sic)."

"My wish for you is that this year brings you all the love, warmth, joy and magic that you so beautifully and freely give to the people around you", he went on to add.

Hrithik added that he is extremely proud of the person Sussanne has grown into after facing all the challenges life has thrown her way.

"Truly, Mom's spirit lives on in you," he further wrote, remembering Sussanne's late mother, Zarine Khan.

The 'Dhoom 2' actor also called Sussanne the "best mama" to their sons.

He shared, "I am so thankful that they have such a positive source of light in their mother. One that never tires of seeing the brighter side of life !"

"You are amazing, like Dad says, “Amazing is what amazing does!” You do amazing things," he added.

"I am and will always be here cheering for you. (Rainbow emoji) 26th Oct 2026 @suzkr", concluded the post.

Talking about Hrithik and Sussanne's journey together, after dating for some time, these two tied the knot on 20 December 2000, shortly before Hrithik's Bollywood debut with 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'.

They have two sons together, Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan.

After shelling couple goals for years, Hrithik and Sussanne separated in 2013, and their divorce was finalized in 2014.

At the moment, Hrithik is in a relationship with actress Saba Azad, whereas Sussanne is extremely vocal about her relationship with Arslan Goni.

--IANS

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