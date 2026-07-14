Hrithik Roshan returns to Mumbai with sons & girlfriend Saba Azad after family vacation

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan was seen returning to Mumbai on Tuesday early morning, after spending quality time away with his girlfriend Saba Azad and his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan.

In a video shot by IANS at the Mumbai international airport, the actor was seen making his way out of the terminal dressed in a casual all-black outfit.

The superstar sported a black cap, a full-sleeved black T-shirt layered over a white tee, matching joggers and sneakers, and a sweatshirt tied around his waist with a cross-body bag as he walked with his head down, probably to avoid being noticed by the onlookers.

Walking a few steps behind him were his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan along with their father's girlfriend Saba Azad who was spotted alongside them, carrying pillows and travel essentials.

Talking about Hrithik and Saba, the two have been in a relationship for the past few years and are often seen supporting each other at film screenings, family gatherings and public events.

Saba also shares a warm bond with Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, who frequently accompany the couple on vacations and outings.

The superstar was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. The former couple tied the knot in 2000 before announcing their separation in 2013. Their divorce was finalised in 2014.

Hrithik and Sussanne, though divorced have maintained an amicable relationship and continue to co-parent their sons.

Over the years, the two have often spoken about prioritising their children and have remained close friends.

Sussanne is currently in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni. Interestingly, both Hrithik-Saba and Sussanne-Arslan are known to share a cordial equation and have often holidayed together.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in a cameo role on YRF’s Alpha.

Saba Azad was seen in Bobby Deol starred Bandar.

–IANS

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