Hrithik Roshan hails Nana Patekar’s ‘hard-hitting performances’; Sanjay Dutt calls him a ‘great artist’

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Several actors, including Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, John Abraham, and Juhi Chawla, mourned the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar and paid tribute to his enduring contribution to Indian cinema.

Hrithik paid tribute to Nana by recalling the impact his performances had on him while growing up. He praised the late actor for bringing authenticity and entertainment to the screen while highlighting his powerful performances, comic timing, and memorable characters.

“Rest in peace, dear Nana Sir. Thank you for giving us such authentic and entertaining cinema. Your hard-hitting performances, effortless comic timing, and unforgettable characters will always be an inspiration. Watching your genius onscreen while growing up was a masterclass. My condolences to the Patekar family and friends. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Sanjay Dutt remembered Nana as a brother and friend, saying he found it difficult to come to terms with his passing. The ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ actor recalled the many cherished moments they had shared over the years. Paying his tribute, Dutt wrote, “It’s still hard to believe that my brother, my friend Nana is no longer with us. I have so many fond memories of the time we spent together, memories I will always hold close.”

“His passing is a huge loss, not just for those who knew and loved him, but for the entire film industry. We have lost a remarkable actor, a great artist and a truly special human being. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Nana,” he added.

Juhi Chawla, meanwhile, looked back at her association with Nana and recalled working with him in “Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman” and “Gang.” She also remembered visiting his home in Dadar during Ganpati celebrations.

She wrote, “Very sad to hear about Nana Patekar ji. From filming together in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Gang, to visiting his home in Dadar for Ganpati, many little memories came back today. Rooted and original, he portrayed every character with so much colour, depth and authenticity. He will truly be missed for his iconic presence on the Indian screens.”

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on October 8. According to reports, he was found unconscious at his Goa residence after experiencing intense chest pain.

--IANS

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