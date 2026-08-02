‘Hopeful about future,’ say Kashmiri Pandits who returned home after years of exile

Jammu, Aug 2 (IANS) The rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in their homeland, Jammu and Kashmir, remains a far-fetched dream for now, but those who have returned are hopeful of a bright future for the community and see the abrogation of Article 370 as the foundation for “unprecedented changes” in future.

Several Kashmiri Pandits and local residents say the return of displaced families to the Valley reflects changing times after the revocation of Article 370.

Several members of the community said that they are witnessing noticeable changes and feel more hopeful about the future.

One Kashmiri Pandit, whose family left Kashmir during the migration of 1990 and lived in Jammu for decades, shared that although they built a life elsewhere, their hearts always remained in Kashmir.

"We migrated from here in the 1990s and settled in Jammu, but even while living there, our hearts always remained with our home in Kashmir. After the abrogation of Article 370, we got an opportunity to return. The situation is no longer what it used to be, and with the new government, I believe there has been a significant positive change," said a Kashmiri Pandit.

"We are happy with the changes we have seen. The situation today is not what it was in the past, and we feel there is now a sense of hope," he added.

Local residents are also expressing support for the cause. They pointed to recent examples, including a Kashmiri Pandit family opening a business outlet in Handwara, calling it a positive step that symbolises growing confidence and normalcy.

According to the locals, such developments strengthen social harmony and encourage more displaced families to consider returning to their ancestral homes.

A local resident said, "Members of the Kashmiri Pandit community have not only returned to Kupwara but are also working here as teachers, engineers and clerks. This year, many visited their temples in large numbers. We want more of them to return. Whenever we see them in government offices, it makes us happy. We did not witness those times ourselves, but we have heard from our elders about the atmosphere of brotherhood that once existed here, and we truly miss it."

Another resident made an appeal saying, "This is your home, your roots, your heritage. Everything that belongs to you is here. We request all Kashmiri Pandits to come back and be a part of Kashmir's future."

--IANS

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