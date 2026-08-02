MEA Secretary Sibi George shares India's perspectives on multilateralism with UN delegation

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Sibi George, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West), on Sunday hosted a dinner for a United Nations' delegation and shared India's perspectives on multilateralism.

"MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George hosted a welcome dinner for a delegation of Permanent Representatives to the UN who are on a week-long familiarisation visit to India. He shared India's perspectives on multilateralism and the UN and wished the delegation a fruitful stay in India," the MEA said on X.

In July, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar launched India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028–29 term in New York, outlining New Delhi's vision for a more representative, effective and future-ready global order.

Highlighting India's broader vision for global governance, EAM Jaishankar said: "India's focus will be on working for a secure, peaceful and equitable world. A world where the voice of the Global South is heard in equal measure. A world where peacekeeping is ready for contemporary and future challenges, a world where multilateralism reflects contemporary realities and provides effective solutions, not remain on high standards, a world where the promise of technologies is fulfilled."

He said India's approach would be rooted in SHANTI — Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity — and would focus on strengthening the voice of the Global South in matters relating to international peace and security.

He added that India's approach would be guided by dialogue, cooperation and efforts to bridge differences among nations.

The External Affairs Minister also outlined India's commitment to building a future-ready UN peacekeeping framework that is better equipped, technologically enabled, realistically mandated and focused on core objectives.

He said India would continue to champion the Women, Peace and Security agenda and support a greater role for women peacekeepers.

He also added that India would prioritise promoting a free, open and rules-based maritime order in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"Ensuring the safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce, combating piracy, safeguarding seafarers and supporting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions would remain key priorities."

--IANS

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