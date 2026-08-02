Jharkhand: Latehar farmers rejoice over extension of PM KISAN scheme, thank Prime Minister

Ranchi, Aug 2 (IANS) Farmers across the country are rejoicing over the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, one of the flagship schemes for the agriculture sector and are expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the benevolence.

In Jharkhand’s Latehar district, hundreds of farmers celebrated the five-year extension in the PM-KISAN scheme, from 2026-27 to 2030-2031. The extension of the scheme was recently approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi.

They are delighted with the Central Government's decision to extend the scheme and its benefits for another five years. A couple of them, counting its benefits, said that this helped them reduce their dependence on money lenders, thereby freeing them of their devious trap.

Shashi Bhushan Pathak, a local farmer, told IANS, “It is an excellent development for farmers. This has liberated farmers who used to rely on loans for cultivation; they no longer need to borrow for fertilisers and seeds, as the funds are available on time.”

He thanked the Prime Minister for the initiative.

He also suggested increasing the instalment amount from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 and emphasised the need for better control over fertiliser availability and pricing.

Another farmer, Shyam Kumar, highlighted the benefits of the PM Kisan scheme. He recalled how villagers often are faced with a monetary crunch during sowing season and find it difficult to procure seeds, leaving them in the clutches of moneylenders.

“The money received under PM KISAN allows us to purchase seeds for paddy, wheat, and potatoes,” he said.

He thanked PM Modi and described the move to extend the scheme as praiseworthy.

Another Latehar farmer, Baidyanath, stated that the funds received through PM Kisan are highly beneficial for them.

“Modi ji is doing excellent work; everyone is happy with it, and farmers are benefiting greatly,” he stated while adding that this helps them in the cultivation of crops like paddy, maize, pigeon pea (arhar), and mustard, as well as in potato planting.

Under the flagship scheme, the eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The amount is transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts to help them meet agricultural expenses such as seeds and fertilisers at the beginning of every crop cycle.

--IANS

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