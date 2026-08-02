Olivia Rodrigo reveals important food ritual after wrapping up shows

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has revealed her post show routine, which she strictly follows. The singer has said that she "always" has a cheeseburger after an "important" performance.

The 23-year-old singer has a regular post-show ritual that sees her indulging in her favourite food from a burger chain in her dressing room, and she's revealed the moment is captured in her new Lego Editions x Olivia Rodrigo sets. During a Q and A with fans at a pop-up experience in Los Angeles marking the collaboration, she said, “In the big guitar thing, it opens up and it’s a dressing room, and in the dressing room is a little hamburger because after every important show that I do, whether it’s the Grammys or SNL dressing rooms, I always get a Five Guys cheeseburger”.

Five Lego sets have been released in collaboration with Olivia, and the singer is particularly pleased by the accompanying mini figures of herself.

She said, “It’s really fun to have the mini fig Legos, super fun to commemorate my tour outfits and my music video outfits in the little mini figures”.

She shared that she loves songwriting because it gives her the chance to express her "weirdness".

She went on, "I just love being able to express the weirdness that goes on in my brain and it definitely affects how you see the world. I think when you start writing or creating, you kind of see things through the lens of a creator”.

The singer also called ‘Honeybee’ as the most memorable songwriting experience from her new album, ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’.

"I feel like writing Honeybee was really fun and it happened in a really short amount of time. It’s always fun when a song just comes out”, she added.

--IANS

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