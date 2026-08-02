ACA congratulates Subhadeep Ghosh on India fielding coach appointment

Guwahati, Aug 2 (IANS) The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Sunday congratulated former Assam cricketer and coach Subhadeep Ghosh on his appointment as the Fielding Coach of the Indian senior men's cricket team, describing it as a proud moment for the state's cricketing fraternity.

Extending its congratulations, the ACA said, "The Assam Cricket Association extends its heartfelt congratulations to Subhadeep Ghosh on his appointment as the Fielding Coach of the Indian Senior Men's Cricket Team."

Ghosh, who represented both Assam and Railways during his domestic playing career, has steadily built an impressive coaching résumé over the years. He also served as the coach of the Assam senior men's team, playing a key role in the development of cricket in the state.

The association highlighted that Ghosh has worked with several Indian teams across different age groups, earning recognition for his commitment, technical expertise and contribution to player development.

His first assignment with the Indian senior men's side will be the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka later this month.

Calling the appointment a landmark achievement, the ACA added, "Assam Cricket Association takes immense pride in this significant achievement by one of Assam's own. His appointment is a moment of great honour for the state's cricketing fraternity and serves as an inspiration for aspiring cricketers and coaches across the region."

Ghosh's elevation to the national team setup marks another milestone for Assam cricket, with the experienced coach now set to take charge of India's fielding unit as the team begins its Test campaign against Sri Lanka.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to replace T. Dilip and Ryan ten Deoschate, the two key members of the support staff as their contracts are already over, thus ending undue speculation over the matter.

Ryan ten Doeschate has ended his stint as the Indian team's assistant coach following the conclusion of the white-ball tour of England and informed the BCCI of his decision while the team was still in the United Kingdom, shortly after India suffered defeats in both the T20I and ODI series against England.

--IANS

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