Emma Finucane creates Commonwealth Games history with fourth track cycling gold

Glasgow, Aug 2 (IANS) Welsh cycling star Emma Finucane etched her name into Commonwealth Games history by becoming the first sprint cyclist to win four track gold medals at a single edition of the Games after clinching the women's keirin title in Glasgow on Sunday.

At the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, the 23-year-old achieved a remarkable clean sweep by winning the keirin gold alongside the titles she had previously gained in the team sprint, the individual sprint and the 1,000m time trial, a feat accomplished over four consecutive days.

Finucane came in first, ahead of Ellesse Andrews from New Zealand, the reigning Olympic champion, who had to content herself with silver as she tried to defend the Commonwealth keirin title that she won in Birmingham in 2022.

By achieving her most recent victory, Finucane has now overtaken Anna Meares and Andrews, who had previously held the record for the most track cycling gold medals won at a single Commonwealth Games, with both of them having won three medals in 2010 and 2022 respectively.

This Welsh rider also became the first woman from Wales to win four gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games and took over from para-sprinter Olivia Breen to become Wales' most successful female athlete in the history of the Games.

This fourth gold medal brought Wales' total number of medals at the Games to 31, consisting of nine gold, ten silver and twelve bronze.

Finucane's achievement was also the greatest number of gold medals won by any athlete at a single Commonwealth Games since Aaron Gate of New Zealand had won four gold medals at the Birmingham 2022 Games, winning three of them on the track and then securing the title in the road race.

Even though she has had a historic success, David Morgan, the weightlifter, is still the most decorated athlete to have taken part in the Commonwealth Games for Wales, having won nine gold and three silver medals over his career.

The unforgettable campaign she carried out in Glasgow has firmly established Finucane as the top track cyclist at the Games, setting new records by winning four gold medals in the sprint events.

--IANS

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