October 14, 2026 6:39 PM हिंदी

Maharashtra Cyber Cell summons Honey Singh for 4th time, asks him to appear on October 16 over controversial remarks

Honey Singh summoned to appear before Maharashtra Cyber Cell on October 16 over his controversial remarks

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has been summoned once again by Maharashtra Cyber Cell to appear before the investigating officer for questioning with regards to his controversial remarks during a TV show.

The rapper has been asked to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on October 16. A Maharashtra Cyber Cell official said that Honey Singh has been accused of making objectionable remarks during a TV show. After which a complainant lodged a complaint with Maharashtra Cyber Cell. However, Honey Singh did not come even after 3 summons. He claimed that he is not able to come because he is abroad.

According to a cyber cell official, if Honey Singh still does not come, then the process of issuing LOC against him can also be started.

For the unversed, earlier this year during a concert in Delhi, Honey Singh made an an objectionable remark. During the concert he said, "Delhi's cold! It's really fun to do it in the car in this cold. Have sex in the car, in Delhi winter. Use condoms, guys, please. Play it safe".

He later addressed his controversial remark, as posted a video on social media and tendered an apology.

Offering a detailed clarification he stated , “A video of mine has been going viral on Instagram since morning, edited in a way that's offended many people. I want to tell you the whole story. My intention was never to hurt, insult, or offend anyone”.

“A few days prior to the incident, I had interactions with a leading gynaecologist and sexologist who shared about the rising concerns of sexually transmitted diseases among the younger generation due to unprotected sex. This conversation stayed with me. While being a guest at the show of Nanku and Karun, and seeing a large number of Gen Z in the audience, I tried to convey a message about the importance of protection in a language which they would refer to which is used in OTT they watch”, he added. This isn’t the first time the rapper has landed into a controversy. He has been accused of objectionable content in some of his alleged songs, and his remarks during shows.

--IANS

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