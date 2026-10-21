Holland Taylor on 12 years with Sarah Paulson: She’s really a fascinating person

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress Holland Taylor has opened up about her 12-year relationship with actress Sarah Paulson, describing her partner as “a fascinating person” with many unexpected qualities.

Appearing on Drew Barrymore’s show, Holland reflected on her first impression of Sarah and spoke about how the couple makes time for each other despite their busy work schedules.

Sarah asked Holland: “I have a question for you and I need you to be honest with the people and with Drew. What was your first impression of me? I'm scared, I feel scared, but what was it?”

To which Holland replied: “I ran into Sarah a couple of times, sort of the way one does it in Hollywood, and she seemed like the most youthful Hollywood dazzling dazzler that you could possibly imagine.

“Very different from what she in fact really is. Which I found out like 10 years later. Is it true also that you guys don't live together? Well we do as much time as we possibly can because work takes us apart constantly.”

She added: “But I have an apartment here and she stays here at my apartment when she's here and we stay together here when we're both here. And in LA I have a separate house from hers but her new house she hasn't moved into yet and it's been almost a year since she's been staying with my house in LA too.”

“So we're together as much as geography and our jobs let us be.”

Barrymore asked Holland: “How long have you been together may I ask?”

To which, Holland said: “Well I think it's 12 years going on. 12 years. She's really a fascinating person in many unexpected ways. She's very serious about some things and she is the most artful friend of anyone I've ever known.”

“She has friendships, you know friendships really not always but they do require a certain amount of investment. Absolutely, a lot of work actually. Time, attention, and sometimes work, always happy work. She gives it all.”

“She has quite a number of seriously important devoted friends and they put in the work to their friendships. The time that she spends on people that she really loves doing things for them, being with them, being really with them, showing up for all kinds of, I mean she's an amazing friend.”

--IANS

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