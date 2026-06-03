Hockey U18 Asia Cup: India women rout Singapore 25-0 to top Pool A and seal SF berth

Kakamigahara, June 3 (IANS) The India women delivered a dominant show to defeat Singapore 25-0 in their final Pool A game of the Hockey U18 Asia Cup and secured a top position in the pool, and advanced to the semifinal with an undefeated record.

India's attacking depth was evident on Tuesday as 10 different players scored, with Nousheen Naz leading by netting seven goals (8', 13', 17', 18', 40', 52', 58'). Geethasri Nammi, awarded ‘Player of the Match’, scored five goals (13', 28', 47', 48', 60'), while captain Sweety Kujur added four goals (2', 24', 38', 45').

Priyanka Minz also scored a hat-trick (22', 37', 53'), with Diya (27'), Nancy Saroha (36'), Shruti Kumari (40'), Pushpa Manjhi (47'), Rashmeen Kaur (47'), and Sandeepa Kumari (51') completing the rout.

India clearly displayed their intent early on, with captain Sweety scoring in the second minute. Nousheen then increased the lead in the eighth minute, and both Geethasri and Nousheen added to the score in the 13th minute, establishing India’s dominance.

In the second quarter, the Indian team maintained their dominance, with Nousheen scoring two quick goals. Priyanka and Sweety then helped expand India's lead before halftime.

The goal frenzy carried on after the break. Diya and Geethasri scored early in the third quarter, with Nancy, Priyanka, Sweety, Nousheen, and Shruti all finding the net as India dismantled Singapore's defense.

India kept up the intensity in the final quarter, scoring ten additional goals. Sweety achieved her four-goal milestone, Geethasri scored three more to total five, and Nousheen contributed to a remarkable seven-goal performance. Pushpa, Rashmeen, Sandeepa, and Priyanka also scored, marking one of the most dominant displays at the U18 level.

India, having achieved wins against Malaysia, Korea, and Singapore, topped Pool A with an undefeated record and nine points. Their semifinal opponents will be determined after the Pool B fixtures conclude later today.

--IANS

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