Hockey: Trophy tour begins in Mohali ahead of Asian Champions Trophy Punjab

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The build-up to the Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 gathered momentum with the launch of a nine-day trophy tour in Mohali on Sunday, bringing the upcoming men’s hockey tournament closer to fans across the state ahead of the continental competition from October 27 to November 5.

The tour was flagged off at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) on October 18 and will travel through several cities and towns, including Patiala, Amritsar, Bathinda, Ludhiana and Kapurthala, before reaching Jalandhar on October 26.

The initiative aims to build excitement for the ninth edition of the tournament while celebrating Punjab’s longstanding contribution to Indian hockey. The trophy’s journey will give local communities, aspiring players and supporters an opportunity to engage with the competition ahead of the arrival of Asia’s leading hockey teams.

Punjab has been a traditional stronghold of Indian hockey, producing generations of players who have represented the country at major international events. The tour seeks to connect this legacy with the upcoming championship, which will bring international hockey back to the state.

Jalandhar will host the league-stage matches at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium from October 27 to November 2. The competition will then move to Mohali, where the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium will stage the semifinals and medal matches on November 4 and 5.

Established in 2011, the Asian Champions Trophy has developed into a prominent fixture on the continental hockey calendar, bringing together some of Asia’s strongest national teams.

India, the tournament’s most successful side with five titles, will aim to add to its record while competing on home soil. Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, China and Bangladesh will join the hosts in the six-team competition.

--IANS

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