'Still under Ashok Siddharth’s influence': Mayawati lashes out at nephew Akash Anand

Lucknow, Sep 13 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday renewed her attack on her nephew and former coordinator Akash Anand, who was expelled from the party last week, claiming that he was still not acting on his own judgement but at the behest of his father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth.

The ties between Mayawati and Akash Anand have deteriorated over the past few months, primarily over Siddharth’s anti-party activities and alleged attempt to seize control of the party through the BSP supremo’s nephew.

Siddharth recently announced retirement from politics while affirming full faith in Mayawati’s leadership, but that did little to restore the strained ties.

The BSP chief, in a long post on X, spoke about the irresponsible conduct of her nephew and also brushed aside reports of her poor health.

She called upon the BSP workers to throw their weight behind the party in upcoming polls. She noted that over the past few days, certain individuals were spreading rumours among the party cadre that she was unwell and added that she had to step forward personally to provide the correct information to party workers.

Referring to a phone call allegedly made by Akash Anand, the BSP chief mentioned that a telephone call was received at her residence.

"Akash Anand had asked if 'Behenji' (Mayawati) was unwell. In response, he was told that Mayawati was in perfect health and attending to her duties," she informed in the post.

Without passing judgement on his concern or conspiracy, Mayawati stated: "Akash Anand is still not acting on his own judgment; he is acting as per instructions from his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth."

She said that tough decisions were being taken by the party to keep the people’s interest above everything. She also urged the workers to remain committed to the party movement and engage in preparations for the upcoming elections.

The BSP chief also informed about key decisions taken by the party to expedite and draw out its electoral roadmap, stating that this was being taken to strengthen the organisation and advance the party's mission.

Mayawati expelled Akash Anand from BSP recently after sacking him as the national coordinator. His father-in-law also announced his retirement from politics.

Besides speaking on ongoing turmoil within the party, Mayawati also welcomed the 140-paragraph 'Delhi Declaration' issued during the BRICS summit held in Delhi, describing it as a major diplomatic achievement for India.

--IANS

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