Hockey India rolls out nationwide workshops to strengthen coaching and officiating standards

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Hockey India on Thursday announced the launch of its nationwide Coaching and Officiating Education Pathway Workshops, with the programme set to begin on July 18 as part of its continued efforts to strengthen the sport's development ecosystem across the country.

Designed to provide internationally recognised learning opportunities, the workshops aim to equip participants with the latest coaching methodologies, technical knowledge and officiating standards.

The initiative will feature separate workshops for coaches and technical officials, with sessions conducted by FIH educators and experts. Hockey India said the programme is aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of coaches and officials while promoting a structured hockey education system across India.

As part of its long-term vision to strengthen hockey at the grassroots level and upskill coaches and technical officials, Hockey India hopes to build a nationwide network of qualified professionals. The federation believes that making quality hockey education more accessible will help create a sustainable ecosystem for the growth of players, coaches, officials and the sport.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said the development of Indian hockey depends not only on players but also on the quality of coaches and technical officials.

"The growth of Indian hockey depends not only on our players but also on the quality of our coaches and technical officials. Through these workshops, we are committed to creating a strong education pathway that reaches every corner of the country. By bringing FIH educators and experts, we aim to ensure that modern coaching practices and officiating standards are accessible to everyone, ultimately strengthening the foundation of the sport in India," he said.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said continuous education is vital for the long-term development of the game.

"At Hockey India, we believe continuous education is essential for the long-term development of the sport. These Coaching and Officiating Education Pathway workshops will provide valuable learning opportunities for aspiring and experienced coaches and officials. By conducting these workshops nationwide, we are creating a more inclusive and structured system that will contribute to the overall progress of Indian hockey," he said.

--IANS

sds/bc