Karnataka seeks PM Modi's intervention as Dy CM Parameshwara writes letter on worsening drought crisis

Bengaluru, July 16 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, G. Parameshwara, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent intervention to relax National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms and provide enhanced assistance to the State in view of an escalating drought situation triggered by deficient monsoon rains and an emerging drinking water crisis.

In his letter on Thursday dated July 15, Parameshwara said Karnataka has witnessed persistent and widespread rainfall deficiency during the South-West Monsoon, posing a serious threat to agriculture, drinking water security, groundwater sustainability, and the rural economy.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that Karnataka recorded a 42 per cent rainfall deficit in June, while the Kalyana Karnataka region registered a 36 per cent shortfall.

The deficit has continued into July, with the State recording a further 34 per cent deficiency.

Bengaluru itself has witnessed nearly 34 per cent below-normal rainfall, he said. Preliminary assessments indicate that nearly 80 per cent of the sown crop has been lost in several affected areas due to inadequate rainfall and high temperatures.

Parameshwara attributed the prevailing conditions largely to the impact of El Nino and said groundwater levels had declined alarmingly in several districts, aggravating concerns over irrigation and drinking water availability.

He noted that districts such as Vijayanagara (61 per cent), Mysuru (55 per cent), Madikeri (51 per cent), Chikkamagaluru (48 per cent), Davanagere (47 per cent), Haveri (46 per cent), Shivamogga (44 per cent), Kalaburagi (43 per cent), Mangaluru (43 per cent) and Bidar (40 per cent) have reported exceptionally high rainfall deficits.

The letter urges the Union Government to revisit existing drought assessment norms before Karnataka submits its drought memorandum.

Parameshwara sought acceptance of the State's FRUITS (Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System) database for determining the number of Small and Marginal Farmers eligible for NDRF assistance, arguing that the current reliance on the 2015-16 Agriculture Census no longer reflects the realities of agricultural landholdings in the State.

He also called for harmonising the provisions of the Drought Manual, 2020, with SDRF and NDRF norms, pointing out that while relief guidelines provide assistance when crop loss exceeds 33 per cent, the Drought Manual defines severe drought at 50 per cent crop loss.

Among other demands, Parameshwara urged the Centre to provide greater flexibility in assessing drought conditions, permit recognition of shorter dry spells supported by scientific evidence, and revisit norms governing early declaration of drought to ensure timely relief for farmers.

Given the scale of the crisis, the Deputy Chief Minister appealed to the Centre to consider declaring the prevailing drought situation as a "calamity of national significance" or extend assistance commensurate with such a situation.

He said timely intervention by the Union Government would help protect farmers, safeguard drinking water security and provide reassurance to millions of people dependent on public water systems across Karnataka.

--IANS

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